Man arrested after Taylor County stabbing

A Rib Lake man has been arrested after a stabbing happened at a Taylor County tavern.

Officials say 29-year-old Andrew Eisner was arrested without incident after a report of a stabbing.

Law enforcement says they responded to the Bird’s Nest Tavern where a victim has been stabbed seven times in the chest and stomach. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be fine.

Sheriff’s Office investigation shows the victim and Eisner were acquaintances and had been arguing earlier. When the victim went outside to smoke, Eisner approached him and pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed him.