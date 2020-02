A Desoto man was arrested for operating under the influence- fifth offense after a Vernon County crash.

Vernon County Sheriff’s office says 58-year-old Steven Majeske was arrested after he lost control of his pick-up truck and hit a power pole along Trussoni Lane in the town of Genoa. The seatbelt was used and airbags deployed. Majeske was not injured according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened Monday around 5:30 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.