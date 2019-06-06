Man arrested after attempted robbery of Tomah Kwik Trip

A man is arrested after attempting to rob a Kwik Trip with a knife in Monroe County Wednesday.

Twenty one-year-old Jakob Layland could face multiple charges including attempted robbery, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.

According to the Tomah Police Department, it happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to Kwik Trip North in Tomah concerning an armed robbery complaint.

Responding officers were notified that a man, later identified as Layland, entered the store and showed a knife while demanding money from a store clerk.

The store clerk refused to comply and called 911.

Layland responded by stabbing the knife into a credit card machine and then fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

A short time later, Layland was located walking near Kwik Trip South. With the assistance of Tomah Police K9 Viktor, Layland was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.