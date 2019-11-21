Man arrested after camera found in bathroom at Texas elementary school

Updated: Thu 1:06 AM, Nov 21, 2019

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK/CNN) - A contract food worker for a Texas elementary school faces child porn charges after a hidden camera was found in the boys’ bathroom.

Scott Gelardi, 42, is charged with possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with the intent to promote. (Source: El Campo Police Department/KTRK/CNN)

Police arrested 42-year-old Scott Gelardi as he arrived for work Tuesday at Northside Elementary School. He is suspected of hiding a camera in a boys’ bathroom at the school, which allegedly caught video and photographs of students.

“They’re just kids. They’re just innocent kids coming to school to learn,” said grandparent Cathy Trevino.

Maintenance workers found the camera in the bathroom Monday. No children in the footage have been identified because none of their faces were seen.

Police searched Gelardi’s home and the rest of the school. They say they have no evidence of any physical contact with students. No other devices were found in the school.

Gelardi is charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, and possession of child pornography with the intent to promote, a second-degree felony.

The El Campo Independent School District says Gelardi was a third-party contractor working for the school. They say they conduct background checks on anyone working at their schools.

“Reevaluate your staff. These are somebody else’s kids. These are not your children, but it is your job, your obligation to make sure these kids are safe,” Trevino said.

Earlier this year, the district said a substitute teacher was fired after filming pornography inside a classroom at El Campo High School. Police also investigated a food worker at another school, who was allegedly sending inappropriate messages to students.

Copyright 2019 KTRK, El Campo Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus