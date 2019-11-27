Man arrested after complaints of male exposing himself to females

A man has been arrested after La Crosse Police responded to multiple complaints of a male exposing his genitals to females. The incidents occured in the off-campus are of the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse and Western Technical College.

La Crosse Police says 21-year-old Maverick Muenzenberger has been arrested as the suspect in this case. Law enforcement says the suspect was in the area of UWL and Western Technical College and was seated in a vehicle when exposing himself.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate and follow up with cases.

