Man arrested after fatal ATV crash

A man has been arrested after a fatal ATV crash that happened Saturday around 1:42 p.m.

Officers responded to a crash of multiple ATVs with multiple injuries.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says 27-year-old Brennon Plaisted from Isanti, MN has been arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and cause injury after officials pronounced 28-year-old Alan Hanson dead at the scene of at ATV crash.

Officials also say 28-year-old Jordan Walls from St. Francis, MN was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Hanson was from Oak Grove, MN.

The crash happened near N6300 County Highway B in the town of Richland.

The crash is still under investigation.

