Man arrested after foot pursuit, $8,000 of meth found

Guns and drugs were taken from a convicted felon fleeing police Wednesday night.

La Crosse Police say they spotted 37-year old James Dean who had an active felony probation warrant getting into his vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Rose Street in La Crosse.

When they tried to pull him over, Dean got out of his vehicle and ran off. During the foot pursuit, he ran into a picnic table and fell to the ground. Body cam footage captured a black object flying in the air, the object was identified as a 9mm loaded handgun.

Dean fought with the officer and was ultimately arrested.

Dean also had a knife, brass knuckles, cash and bags of meth, fentanyl and THC on him. Backpacks in his vehicle also revealed just over a half pound of meth with a street value of $8,000.

He's being held in the La Crosse County Jail.

To see the bodycam footage, click here.

