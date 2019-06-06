Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase

A man is arrested after leading deputies on a high speed chase through Rusk County Wednesday.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday a deputy attempted a traffic stop near the Village of Ingram for a traffic violation and prior fleeing from an officer earlier in the night.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Justin Neiderman of Glen Flora, took off and led the Sheriff’s Office on a 26 mile high speed chase through the back roads of northeastern Rusk County.

The chase came to an end when Neiderman traveled down an old logging road and got stuck in a swamp. He was arrested and taken into custody.

There were no injuries related to the chase and no damage to the patrol vehicles.