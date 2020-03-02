Man arrested after officials get reports of a man with a gun in Eau Claire

A 23-year-old has been arrested after law enforcement received several reports of a man with a gun on 2800 block of Thomas Drive on Saturday.

Eau Claire Police and UW- Eau Claire Police say Taylor Melman, 23, had a rifle, was wearing a bulletproof vest and was threatening a caller. Officials say they learned Melman went to the residence after an ex-girlfriend who had told him about another male that was at her apartment refusing to leave.

Law enforcement says all three individuals involved were detained without an incident. They also say Melman was in fact wearing a bullet proof vest and was carrying a rifle and extra ammunition.

Eau Claire Police say Melman was arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by intentionally pointing a firearm toward another, possession of a firearm silencer and disorderly conduct.

