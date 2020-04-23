Man arrested after standoff in Tomah

Officials arrested a 34-year-old man who was refused to comply with law enforcement.

Tomah Police say Nicholas Anderson was arrested Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance for a man carrying a machete.

Police say Anderson refused to comply with directions and was holding a large meat clever. He then fled the scene and eventually climbed on top of a vehicle, causing damage.

A standoff happened for more than two hours and Anderson went on to throw the meat cleaver onto the roof of a house.

He was eventually arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.