Man arrested after threatening talk of Times Square attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have arrested a New York man who talked about wanting to throw a grenade in Times Square.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the man was placed under investigation over the comments, and then arrested late Thursday after trying to buy a weapon.

He's facing weapons-related charges.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the charges hadn't been made public yet.

They called the man's statements "aspirational" and never reached a stage that endangered the public.

The man is expected to be arraigned Friday at a federal court in Brooklyn Friday.

Times Square has been a target of attacks before. An Islamic militant tried to detonate a car bomb there in 2010.

In 2017, a man detonated a bomb in a tunnel linking the square to a bus terminal.

