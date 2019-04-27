Man arrested by Green Bay police dies

A man arrested by Green Bay police died after having a medical emergency on Friday.

Green Bay police said officers were called to the 1400 block of Admiral Ct. and eventually to the 1400 block of Shirley St. on the west side of the city for a report of a man causing several disturbances.

When officers arrived on scene, Green Bay police said the man would not listen to officers commands and was acting erratically. The man was eventually arrested and then had a medical emergency.

An officer attempted to provide medical help to the man who was sent to the hospital where he later died.

The Appleton Police Department is investigating the incident because state law requires an outside agency to look into the incident if a person dies while in police custody.