Man arrested for 12th OWI offense after Trempealeau County crash

An Appleton man was arrested in Trempealeau County on Saturday night for his 12th OWI offense according to the The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say 57-year-old Jerome J. Pomeroy of Appleton was driving while intoxicated when he struck two parked cars with his vehicle on Saturday night around 6:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's department it happened on US Hwy 53-121 near County Rd W in the Village on Pigeon Falls.

Pomeroy was also arrested for operating on a revoked license due to OWI and a probation hold.