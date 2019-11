A North Dakota man was arrested in Monroe County for his 4th OWI offense on Sunday evening.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, 37-year-old Kersth Sullivan of Minot, ND was stopped for deviating from his lane of traffic when troopers noticed signs of impairment.

The incident happened at 5:19 p.m. on 137WB in Monroe County.

Troopers say Sullivan failed sobriety tests leading to his arrest.