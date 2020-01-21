Man arrested for 8th OWI in Jackson County

A man has been arrested for his 8th OWI in Jackson County on Jan. 18.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Bernard Mueller admitted to consuming four beers at the bar as well as two beers at home after a traffic stop on East 2nd Street in the township of Brockway.

Officials placed Mueller through standard field sobriety tests and they say he failed them. They also noted he had seven prior OWI charges and was supposed to have a .02 BAC restriction.

The case is still under investigation.

