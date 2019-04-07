Man arrested for OWI after reportedly leading troopers on a chase

A 61-year-old man was arrested after the Wisconsin State Patrol says he led troopers on a vehicle chase near Menomonie.

On Saturday around 11:30 a.m. Wisconsin State Troopers were at a traffic stop near Oak Avenue and Highway 25 in Menomonie when a vehicle pulled up. The driver, Julio Cesar Roque, 61, of Roseville, MN asked if the trooper was “ok”. The trooper noticed signs of impairment along with a bottle of alcohol on the passenger’s seat. When the trooper asked for the driver’s I.D., Roque sped away, leading troopers on a pursuit.

The vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph on Highway 12 westbound until crashing into the ditch near 130th Street. Troopers conducted a high risk traffic stop and took Roque into custody. He was treated for injuries sustained during the crash and transported by ambulance to Menomonie hospital. Roque was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the crash investigation.

