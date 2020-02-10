Man arrested for OWI with 3-year-old in the vehicle

A Minneapolis man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Troopers after testing positive for driving while under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation says 22-year-old Javon’ta Williams was arrested after being stopped by a Trooper for lane deviation on I-94 near milepost 56. Williams was also arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say there were three adults in the vehicle as well as a three-year-old.

