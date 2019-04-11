Man arrested in Barron Co. vehicle thefts

Barron County Sheriff's Department has arrested a suspect in a vehicle theft.

Deputies say 37-year-old Aaron Miller was arrested Thursday in Rice Lake, WI, and transported to Barron County Jail.

Miller is being held on charges of two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Misdemeanor Theft, Criminal Damage to Property and Felony Bail Jumping.

According to the sheriff's department, a vehicle was stolen Tuesday from Barron and found a few hours later burned up in the Comstock area in the western part of the county.

A short time later, a second vehicle was reported stolen from the Comstock area.