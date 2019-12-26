Man arrested in connection to Christmas Eve homicide on Madison's west side

Madison police have confirmed to NBC15 that a man is behind bars in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side on Christmas Eve.

Joseph. G. Green (Source: Dane County Jail).

Joseph G. Green was arrested for first degree intentional homicide, according to jail records.

As NBC15 reported on Dec. 24, officers were called to 937 S. Midvale Blvd. just after 4 p.m. for a homicide investigation.

Police say the investigation is "still very early in the stages” but do not believe anything is ongoing. The Violent Crimes Unit is the lead on the investigation and are coordinating with other MPD resources.

Green is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.