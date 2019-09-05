Man arrested in hit-and-run case

A man has been arrested in recent hit-and-run case in Eau Claire.

29-year-old Angel Garcia-Ponce has admitted to driving the car that hit a home on the 3000 block of Blakeley Avenue.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened early Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, the driver had run away. Before crashing into the home, the car also hit a parked car. Later that afternoon, deputies found Garcia-Ponce, who admitted he had been drinking before the crash.

He says he ran away because he had no license or insurance and was in the country illegally. Deputies say he will be charged accordingly.

