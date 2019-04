A St. Paul man was arrested in Trempealeau County for reportedly driving under the influence of marijuana with children in the vehicle.

It happened just after midnight on Monday morning.

Troopers say they pulled over Demetrius Allen, 34, for speeding on I-94. Troopers reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle. Allen told investigators he was smoking pot about 2-3 hours before being pulled over.

Allen was arrested for his 2nd OWI.