Man charged after allegedly digging his father a grave, threatening to kill him

A man has been charged in Eau Claire County Court after allegedly digging his father a grave and threatening to kill him.

Court documents show 33-year-old Ryan Davey has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer (repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (repeater) and disorderly conduct (repeater, domestic abuse).

A criminal complaint shows law enforcement responded to a call on Oct. 30 around 5:32 p.m. that Davey had threatened to kill his father, pushed him against a wall and dug a grave in the back garden to put his father in.

Eau Claire Police Department says they found a long rectangle hole that was 6 feet by 3 feet by 2 feet deep. Officials say when they asked Davey about his side of the story he became defensive, yelled at officers and began to approach them.

Davey is out on a $500 signature bond and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 12.

