Man charged after two people stabbed in Chippewa County

A man has been charged after two people were hurt in a stabbing that took place in the town of Wheaton on Sept. 8.

Court documents show 28-year-old Joseph Moldrem has been charged with second degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon) and possession of THC.

Police say they responded to the 5000 block of 20th Avenue in the town of Wheaton where Jeremy Dodge and Nicole Kolb were found on the floor with “at least one stab wound each to the chest area”.

Moldrem’s cash bond has been set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

A criminal complaint shows both victims were taken to the hospital. Dodge had suffered a damaged aorta with severe bleeding.

