Couple charged, man flees law enforcement during welfare check

A Saint Croix Fall man has been charged with 13 charges in Polk County after fleeing law enforcement during a welfare check.

Polk County court records shows 32-year-old Jason Diers-Leske has been charged with two counts of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement offers (repeater), escape criminal arrest (repeater), resisting or obstructing an officer (repeater), vehicle operator elude officer (repeater), second degree recklessly endangering safety (repeater), resist officer- substantial bodily harm (repeater), two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety (repeater), two counts of criminal damage to property (repeater), possession of meth (repeater) and causing injury/operating while under the influence.

28-year-old Melissa Diers- Leske has been charged with harboring/aiding a felony, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The criminal complaint states Child Protective Services was called to a home visit at the residence of Melissa Diers-Leske where they found two children to be "un-kept and dirty". Deputies said the house smelled of animal feces and urine, and would be considered very messy and dirty.

Law enforcement noted they were told Jason Diers-Leske crawled out a window and had a warrant issued by the Department of Corrections.

The criminal complaint says during the location of Diers- Leske, both Jason and Melissa physically fought a Polk County deputy. Jason then took off on foot and by car before being caught by deputies.

Jason is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond and he is not to operate a motor vehicle of any kind.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on May 6.