Man charged in wrong way I-94 crash wants to withdraw guilty pleas

A man convicted of killing three people in a crash on I-94 in Dunn county wants to withdraw his guilty pleas.

In 2017, Serghei Kundilovski pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree reckless homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Authorities say he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 in July of 2017 when he crashed into another vehicle, killing three men from Minnesota. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison, one for each victim killed.

According to court documents, Kundilovski wants to withdraw his guilty pleas saying he did not knowingly or intelligently enter those pleas and that an interpreter was not made available.

A hearing is set for Jan. 30.

