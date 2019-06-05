Man charged in connection to Eau Claire and Jackson County chases

A Sauk County man is facing 10 charges of allegedly stealing a car and leading deputies on a pair of chases.

Quentin Labansky, 21, of Reedsburg, is accused of being involved in two chases in Eau Claire County before it was found in Black River Falls.

Police say Labansky eventually crashed his car in Black River Falls, and broke into an apartment complex where he fired several shots.

The complaint said that he was, again, confronted by law enforcement, and there was a second exchange of gunfire.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.