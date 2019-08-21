Man charged in Rusk County Court on 10 counts of child pornography

An Exeland man has been charged in Rusk County Court Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old David Johnson has been charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was sent a tip from Microsoft on Feb. 17 that led officials to David Johnson.

Documents say when officials interviewed Johnson on July 11; he admitted to viewing child pornography online but stated the first time it was by accident. Johnson also admitted that the hard drive where the child pornography was found, was in fact his.

Johnson’s cash bond is set at $1,000 and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 27.

