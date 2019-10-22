Man charged in church shooting accused of assaulting lawyer

Authorities say a public defender is in intensive care after being attacked by a client charged with attempted murder in connection with a church shooting.

Court documents released Tuesday allege that 37-year-old Dale Holloway, of Manchester, New Hamsphire, assaulted public defender Michael Davidow during a jailhouse meeting Monday.

Police say Davidow remembers putting his phone and keys in a locker before meeting with Holloway and then waking up in an ambulance.

Authorities say he suffered a broken nose, bleeding around the brain and other injuries.

Holloway was charged with assault and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

He has pleaded not guilty in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham in which a pastor and bride were wounded.

It's not clear if he has a new lawyer.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.