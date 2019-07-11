Man charged in connection to E.C. County chase, crash

Charges were filed against a man accused of causing a chase earlier this week, and then crashing his vehicle.

The complaint was made in Eau Claire County Court on Thursday against 35-year-old Daniel Helgeson of Chippewa Falls. In it, it alleges Helgeson sped past a sheriff's deputy in the Town of Union on Tuesday, then lost control and crashed near the border in Dunn County.

Helgeson was injured and taken to an area hospital where the complaint says he confessed to intentionally crashing his car.

He's free on a $500 signature bond.