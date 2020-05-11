Man charged in fatal fight outside Menards in La Crosse

The man accused in a fatal fight outside Menards on La Crosse’s northside is formally charged with 1st degree reckless homicide.

The complaint was filed on Monday in La Crosse County court against 50-year-old Matthew Kinstler. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Kinstler is accused of getting into a physical fight with a 79-year-old man and causing his death. The complaint also accuses Kinstler of threatening to bring a gun to a local alcoholic anonymous meeting last week.

Kinstler’s lawyer’s request for his $100,000 bond to be lowered was denied by the judge.

Kinstler faces a maximum penalty of 60 years.

