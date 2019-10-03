Man charged with 14 counts after admitting to stealing $58k check

A man has been charged with 14 counts in Eau Claire County after admitting to stealing a check.

Court documents show 38-year-old Jason Harding has been charged with theft of moveable property (>$10,000- $100,000), burglary of a building or dwelling, identity theft- avoidance, uttering a forgery, drive of operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping (second), felony bail jumping (third), felony bail jumping (four), felony bail jumping (five), felony bail jumping (six), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer and operate motor vehicle while revoked. 11 of which are felony counts, and three are misdemeanor charges.

Eau Claire Police Department reports in the criminal complaint that on Sept. 20 around 7:41 a.m., Christie Heating and Cooling reported a burglary. The business reported damage to a door and missing property.

Documents show one of the things missing was a check to be paid to the business for $58,004.50.

Officers say they saw two individuals at an Eau Claire car wash on Sept. 8, one of which was later identified by police as Harding. When asked for identification, both said they did not have identification cards on them. Harding gave police his brother’s name to authorities, but they were able to prove his identify as Jason Harding from past booking photos and tattoos.

During the investigation, officials found the missing check in Harding’s wallet and found it had been signed as if indented to cash.

Law enforcement conducted a VIN search of the truck Harding had been driving, and it has been entered in as stolen by the Lake Delton Police Department.

Harding admitted to his involvement in the burglary. He also admitted to giving a false name because “he had recently been using, and that he didn’t want to get into trouble and be arrested because then he would then be unable to use drugs”.

Harding is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 8 and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

