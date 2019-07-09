Man charged with 9th OWI

A man was charged with his 9th OWI.

Mark Ramquist, 52-years-old of Roberts, was charged with his 9th OWI offense.

Ramquist also has two out of state charges, operating while intoxicated and implied consent.

According to the criminal complaint from Jackson County, an officer was dispatched to Burger King in Black River Falls on complaint of an intoxicated driver who may have had his passenger blow into an ignition interlock device.

Officials reported that Ramquist refused a preliminary breath test several times and eventually a warrant was granted to draw Ramquist’s blood.

The initial incident happened July 4.

His cash bond has been set at $1,500.

Ramquist’s next court date is July 15 2019.

