Man charged with murder motions to withdraw guilty plea

A Fall Creek man who has been charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of hiding a corpse has filed a motion to withdraw a guilty plea.

Court records show 48-year-old Wayne Price filed the motion Friday in Eau Claire County Court.

In January, Price pleaded guilty to felony murder in the deaths of his sister, Elizabeth Price, and David Dishneau in September 2017.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday morning, deputies found Lisa and Dishneau’s bodies buried in a shallow grave a week after they were killed. When investigators searched the property, they also found meth.

