Man charged with robbing Eau Claire Tobacco Shop enters plea

A plea is entered by the man charged with robbing a local tobacco shop.

38-year-old Michael Heil pleaded no contest and was found guilty of robbing the Eau Claire Tobacco Shop on Gateway Drive near Target in May.

The complaint says Heil walked into the store with a gun, demanded money, and then left.

Later that night, Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car driven by Heil on Eau Claire's west side.

Law enforcement officers say Heil had close to $2,000 on him at the time of his arrest.

A sentencing hearing is set for September 13.