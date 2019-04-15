Man charged with selling meth to undercover informant

A three-month investigation has led to the arrest of a Buffalo County man to be charged with trying to distribute meth.

26-year-old Britt Breidung was charged Monday with one count of possession of meth and three counts of manufacturing and delivering it.

In a statement, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department says Breidung delivered meth to an undercover informant three times. In each case, it was done while he was out on bond.

Breidung made an initial appearance in Buffalo County court Monday and was issued a $10,000 cash bond.