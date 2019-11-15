Man charged with stabbing dog is sentenced

An Eau Claire man is sentenced after stabbing a dog to death.

In September, William Geiger, 27, pleaded guilty to a charge of mistreatment of an animal, causing death.

According to a criminal complaint, Geiger told officers he stabbed the 20-30 pound dog after it was chasing a cat and had bit him.

The dog was found with what veterinarians called "significant" blood loss. The owner of the dog decided to euthanize it to end its suffering.

Geiger was sentenced Friday to two years of probation, 40 hours of community service, and he is not allowed to own any animals.