Man charged with terrorist threats against UW- Eau Claire chancellor, other UW- Eau Claire officials

A Waunakee man has been charged after making threats against the UW- Eau Claire chancellor, James Schmidt, among others.

Court documents show 24-year-old Morgan Harman has been charged with terrorist threats- public panic or fear, felony bail jumping, computer message to threaten injury or harm (first), computer message to threaten injury or harm (second) and computer message to threaten injury or harm (third).

A criminal complaint says on Oct. 7, officers learned of a threatening image on Harman’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube page. The images showed a gun’s scope over the chancellor’s face. There was also a rap song Harman had created referencing several other UW- Eau Claire officials with video game guns firing, pictures of those involved in the crosshairs and people in military gear holding guns.

Officers reported that Harman denied posting the video but then later admitted to using the names of UW- Eau Claire officials in his videos because they were “real people on earth doing (expletive) things to me”.

On Oct. 9, officials found Harman exiting a bathroom on UW- Eau Claire’s campus and arrested him.

He is currently held on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 22.

Harman is also charged with felony second degree recklessly endangering safety- domestic abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct- domestic abuse. For those charges, his hearing will be held Oct. 17.

