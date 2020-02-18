Man charged with theft, admits to stealing catalytic converter from Eau Claire daycare

An Eau Claire man has been charged with theft after admitting to stealing a catalytic converter from an Eau Claire daycare.

According to court documents, David Herwald, 48, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property.

Eau Claire Police say they went to The Learning Tree Daycare on Jan. 2 for a theft complaint of a possible stolen catalytic converter and chainsaw. Police were able to make out half of the license plate of the vehicle the suspect was driving, which was later identified as Herwald.

Officers spoke with Herwald who said he was “not a good theif” and had taken the converter and threw it away somewhere to hide it. Herwald also admitted to using drugs at the time, saying he had been using meth every day during December.

Herwald’s signature bond has been set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on April 2.

