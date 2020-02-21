Man convicted in 2015 Kenosha knife attack

A jury has convicted a man in a fatal knife attack at a residential care facility in Kenosha in 2015.

But rather than being sent to prison, Marcel Kudzin will be sent to a mental health facility because the state has stipulated that he's mentally ill and is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Kudzin was accused of attacking a woman at St. James Manor and then fatally stabbing another resident who tried to intervene.

The Kenosha News reports although Kudzin had been found incompetent to stand trial several times since his arrest, he was found competent to stand trial last week.

