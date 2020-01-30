Man convicted in I-94 crash that killed 3 denied motion to change plea

A Dunn County judge has denied a motion to reject guilty pleas in the homicide case against 40-year-old Serghei Kundilovski.

He has been convicted of killing three people in a July, 2017 crash on Interstate 94. Officials say he was driving the wrong way on the interstate when he crashed into another vehicle, killing three men from Minnesota.

Kundilovski pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree reckless homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle later that year, and was sentenced to 75 years in prison. 25 years for each victim that was killed.

However, attorneys for Kundilovski filed a motion last month to withdraw his guilty pleas saying he did not knowingly or intelligently enter those pleas and that an interpreter was not made available.

Kundilovski is being held at the maximum security correctional institution in Waupun.

