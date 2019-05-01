Man convicted of Chippewa Co. double-homicide in 1979 asks for early release

A man convicted of killing two men at a Chippewa County tavern in 1979 is once again asking to be released from prison.

Charles Coogan is serving two consecutive life sentences, plus 10 years for robbery, for killing Eugene Donaldson and John Murphy on April 20, 1979 at the Four Corners tavern near Chippewa Falls.

In 1989, Coogan’s attorney petitioned the court for a new trial saying Coogan, a Vietnam veteran, was suffering from PTSD at the time of the killings and had no recollection of his actions. He was also legally intoxicated. That request was denied. In a recent letter from Coogan’s parole agent to a Chippewa County Judge, Coogan is asking to be released from prison so he can live with his brother and his brother’s wife in Green County, Wisconsin.

According to the letter, the court has until May 12 to respond with any comments. After that, a report will be submitted to the parole commission. Coogan, who is now 72, has been denied parole in the past. He is currently incarcerated in Waupun.

