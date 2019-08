A Bloomer man is dead following one-vehicle crash in Chippewa County.

It happened along county Highway CC - just north of Cornell.

A release from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says, while the crash likely happened overnight, it wasn't reported until just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 50 year old Paul Schwab.

Alcohol is suspected as being a contributing factor in the crash.