Man dies at Jackson County Jail

On Thursday, May 28, 2020 a 44-year-old male was found unresponsive in the Jackson County Jail. Lifesaving measures were attempted by jail staff, deputies and EMS. The male was

transported to the Black River Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has requested another area Sheriff’s Office conduct an independent investigation into this death. An autopsy, review of camera footage, and incident reports will be completed per policy. The initial investigation indicates the death was not a result of foul play or criminal actions.

The Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the name of the deceased at this time as this is an ongoing investigation