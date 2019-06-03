Authorities identify man who died while swimming in Lake Mills triathlon

Authorities have identified a man who died after participating in the Lake Mills Triathlon on Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 59-year-old Scott Beatse of Elkhorn.

Beatse was participating in the swim portion of the event before he went under the water at 7:47 a.m., according to the Township of Lake Mills Police Department.

Emergency crews from the event were able to remove the man from the water and pull him to shore. CPR was performed, according to the department.

Beatse was then taken to Fort Atkinson Memorial hospital by Lake Mills EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates the man had a medical event prior to going under the water. At this time, the incident is not being treated as a drowning, according to the department.

The Township of Lake Mills Police Department received assistance from Lake Mills EMS, Lake Mills Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and rescue personnel from the Lake Mills Triathlon.

