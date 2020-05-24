Man facing charges for stabbing death of father, injuring mother

A Colorado man is facing charges for the stabbing death of his father and injuring his mother.

The incident happened at a residence on Hinton Avenue in the Town of Hayward in Sawyer County.

Sawyer County deputies responded to a 911 call of a domestic incident around 12:49 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, Sawyer County deputies say 72-year-old Thomas L. Farnsworth of St. Paul was found dead from an apparent stab wound.

A second victim, 65-year-old Juli A. Farnsworth of St. Paul was found with several facial injuries and lacerations. According to the report, she was life-flighted to a hospital for her injuries. Deputies say her condition is unknown.

34-year-old Peter D. Farnsworth of Rocky Ford, Colorado was arrested and is facing charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and Substantial Battery.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says Farnsworth is reported to be the son of the two victims.

Farnsworth is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.