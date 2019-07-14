Man fatally shoots wife after mistaking her for intruder

The man grabbed a weapon, aimed center mass and pulled the trigger. Tragically, the person he shot was not an intruder. (Source: Gray Image Bank)
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan couple suspected someone had tried to break into their home, so they were already on edge.

When the man of the house thought it was happening again early Thursday morning, he did what he thought he had to do to protect his wife and two toddlers.

He grabbed a weapon, aimed center mass and pulled the trigger. Tragically, the person he shot was not an intruder.

It was his wife, and she did not survive her wound.

Their 4-year-old child called 911 and told operators the mother couldn’t breathe. Then, the father grabbed the phone and told them he’d accidentally shot his wife.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s responded to the home where the father told investigators he thought his wife was still lying in bed when he fired at who he thought was an intruder.

Derrick Jackson with the sheriff’s office told WXYZ they took the father into custody, but they released him on Friday.

Jackson said investigators are under the belief this entire ordeal was just a horrific accident.

So far, no charges have been filed.

