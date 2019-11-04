Man fatally stabbed at Maryland Popeyes

Local media have reported the stabbing was the result of a fight over the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich, but investigators have used noncommittal language to describe the case so far. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Updated: Mon 9:53 PM, Nov 04, 2019

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Police are looking for the suspect in a stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes that left a man dead.

Officers confirmed the stabbing happened in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Prince George County, which would corroborate WJLA’s reporting that happened at the Popeyes at 6247 Livingston Road.

Police arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. after learning of a fight. They found an adult male in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics took him to a hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

