Family tried to save 26-year-old from house fire in Juneau County

Family has identified a 26-year-old man found dead following a house fire as Cody Madden. Madden’s family spoke with NBC 15 in Madison.

No one else was home at the time of the fire, but family members rushed over to help. Madden’s older brother broken the bedroom window and tried to save him. Family members tell NBC 15 that they couldn’t save him.

The fire broke out just after midnight on Monday in Lyndon Station. The house was located on the corner of W. Limits Road and Highway 12.

The Juneau County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed one person was killed Monday in the house fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

