Two found dead in Forest Lake

On April 18, 2020, at approximately 8:15 pm, Forest Lake Police Officers were called to an abandoned 911 call in the 18000 block of Henna Avenue North.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female in the home. A male suspect fled to a pole building prior to officer's arrival.

A single gunshot was heard from the pole building. The Washington County SWAT Team made entry and located a male deceased in the pole building.

There is no danger to the public and we are not looking for any suspects.

The Forest Lake Police Department was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Washington County SWAT Team, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Ramsey County SWAT Team, and North Memorial Ambulance.

No further information will be released at this time.