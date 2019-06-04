Man found dead near boat on Chippewa Flowage

The Wisconsin DNR says a man was found dead near a boat on the Chippewa Flowage.

78-year-old Richard D. Brinkman of Theresa, Wisconsin, was found in the water near the boat deceased and not wearing a life jacket.

According to the DNR, the incident occurred on the Chippewa Flowage in Hunter Township at about 3:00pm on June 2.

The DNR said that a 16 foot boat was found on the shoreline with the motor running in neutral.

The incident is still under investigation by the DNR.

