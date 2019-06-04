Man found dead near boat on Chippewa Flowage

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Wisconsin DNR says a man was found dead near a boat on the Chippewa Flowage.
78-year-old Richard D. Brinkman of Theresa, Wisconsin, was found in the water near the boat deceased and not wearing a life jacket.
According to the DNR, the incident occurred on the Chippewa Flowage in Hunter Township at about 3:00pm on June 2.
The DNR said that a 16 foot boat was found on the shoreline with the motor running in neutral.
The incident is still under investigation by the DNR.